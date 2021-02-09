We've noticed today that we get about 90M requests per day from various ISPs in India, all with the same characteristics:
URL: https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/1/16/AsterNovi-belgii-flower-1mb.jpg/1280px-AsterNovi-belgii-flower-1mb.jpg
Referer: "-"
User-Agent: "-"
These are very strange, as they come from wildly different IPs, follow a daily traffic pattern, so we are hypothesising there is some mobile app predominantly used in india that hotlinks the above image for e.g. a splash screen.
We need to investigate this further as this kind of requests consitutes about 20% of all requests we get in EQSIN for media.