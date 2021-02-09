Please avoid adding drive-by comments such as "hello from Hacker News" to this task as they are not helpful. Thank you.

We've noticed today that we get about 90M requests per day from various ISPs in India, all with the same characteristics:

URL: https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/1/16/AsterNovi-belgii-flower-1mb.jpg/1280px-AsterNovi-belgii-flower-1mb.jpg

Referer: "-"

User-Agent: "-"

These are very strange, as they come from wildly different IPs, follow a daily traffic pattern, so we are hypothesising there is some mobile app predominantly used in india that hotlinks the above image for e.g. a splash screen.

We need to investigate this further as this kind of requests consitutes about 20% of all requests we get in EQSIN for media.